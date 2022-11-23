Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NextGen Nordics 2023 agenda announced

NextGen Nordics 2023 agenda announced

NextGen Nordics will return on 25th April 2023 to Stockholm, Sweden and the timing of this event could not be better placed.

The event, to be held at the Münchenbryggeriet, will focus on P27 for the morning sessions, the single pan-Nordic payment infrastructure for the Nordic region’s 27 million citizens, created in 2018 and now live.

Currently incorporating real-time, batch, domestic, and cross-border payments on a single platform, critical P27 infrastructure is transforming the value chain in Sweden, will do the same in Denmark and Finland, and will scale innovation across wholesale and retail banking in the Nordic region.

P27 will also form the foundation for the ideal network for future technologies, the infrastructure supporting the transmission of messages and reconciliation of value via central bank digital currencies. At NextGen Nordics, it will also be debated whether Nordic central banks should consider cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and DeFi in the same light.

These panels will follow an interactive session at lunchtime, where attendees are welcome to submit questions about innovation in the Nordics payments ecosystem which will be answered by expert keynote speakers.

Afternoon sessions will focus on trends across Nordic innovation, and how increased standardisation of data sharing through regulations such as PSD2 has been advantageous for local, regional, and central banks across the Nordic region. It will also be considered how while consumers now have a say in how their data is shared, fintech firms have dominated the data conversation, not the traditional financial services industry.

Nordic countries have laid fertile ground for open banking to flourish, with big data increasingly being utilised to unlock innovative opportunities. However, recent regulations around BNPL in the UK now require lenders to ensure consumers can afford short-term loans.

NextGen Nordics will also discuss how despite being a leading market in BNPL and requiring payments service providers to prioritise payment types that do not involve creating debt, Sweden’s regulator was also one of the first to implement controls on BNPL. Will the BNPL market grow or slow, due to regulation and competition?

In addition to this, after the standing-room-only sessions at NextGen Nordics 2022, the day will end with an exploration of how blockchain and DLT can offer more control over identity and data, and whether this will become more relevant when Web 3.0 becomes more of a reality.

The Nordic region has paved the way for early digital transformation, allowing banks to drive innovation and in turn, cultivate trust among their customers. This combination of collaboration and trust has created a strong foundation for today’s financial services industry.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2023 or if you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.

