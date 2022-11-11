Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
London crook jailed for card fraud

A London man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a £280,000 fraud scam.

Adil Mohammed pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation, for being in possession of articles for use in fraud and for money laundering offences.

Mohammad was arrested after a victim was duped into believing that they were being called by their bank. They were told there was an issue with their card and that it would need to be collected by a courier, alongside their personal details and mobile phone.

Mohammed then used the card to buy luxury items and make ATM withdrawals before the fraud was spotted by the victim's bank.

A police search in September uncovered designer goods and £100,000 in cash, with more goods found in a storage unit being paid for by the victim's money.

Detective Constable Dan Jordan, Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit, says: "Mohammed callously tricked an unsuspecting victim into handing over their bank cards and card details for his own personal gain."

