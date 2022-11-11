Climate coalition publishes green digital practices guidebook

The Every Action Counts (EAC) coalition has put together a guidebook designed to help firms engage with consumers on climate issues.

Founded last year, the EAC coalition brings together a host of companies - including several in financial services - with experts in sustainability, nature and biodiversity conservation in order to develop ways to help people reduce their impact on the environment.The group's new Green Digital Practices Guidebook is designed to provide "orientation on how to innovate so that everyday consumption has a more positive impact, on climate, nature and society". It contains case studies from the likes of Rabobank, BBVA, Ant Group and FNZ.Ant Group has launched a green fintech programme that is training 1000 emerging talents and tech leaders from emerging markets, each year. Participants will gain insight into green and sustainable financial products as they look to develop their own green fintech offerings.Meanwhile, Acorn, a Rabobank subsidiary, enables smallholder farmers in the Global South to access the voluntary carbon market. In less than three years, more than 25,000 farmers have gained access to carbon credits, receiving payments for ecosystem services as a mechanism to mitigate the impact of climate change.Read the guidebook: