Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Rabobank Ant Financial FNZ

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Climate coalition publishes green digital practices guidebook

Climate coalition publishes green digital practices guidebook

The Every Action Counts (EAC) coalition has put together a guidebook designed to help firms engage with consumers on climate issues.

Founded last year, the EAC coalition brings together a host of companies - including several in financial services - with experts in sustainability, nature and biodiversity conservation in order to develop ways to help people reduce their impact on the environment.

The group's new Green Digital Practices Guidebook is designed to provide "orientation on how to innovate so that everyday consumption has a more positive impact, on climate, nature and society". It contains case studies from the likes of Rabobank, BBVA, Ant Group and FNZ.

Ant Group has launched a green fintech programme that is training 1000 emerging talents and tech leaders from emerging markets, each year. Participants will gain insight into green and sustainable financial products as they look to develop their own green fintech offerings.

Meanwhile, Acorn, a Rabobank subsidiary, enables smallholder farmers in the Global South to access the voluntary carbon market. In less than three years, more than 25,000 farmers have gained access to carbon credits, receiving payments for ecosystem services as a mechanism to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Read the guidebook:Download the document now 635.6 kb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

BBVA Rabobank Ant Financial FNZ

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Trending

  1. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  2. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  3. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  4. Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework

  5. FCA warns of jail time for BNPL bosses over financial promotions

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023