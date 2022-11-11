Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
New Zealand Government kickstarts open banking

New Zealand Government kickstarts open banking

The New Zealand Government has instructed banks to begin sharing data with competitors under a new open banking framework.

Last July, the Government agreed to establish a consumer data right framework (CDR) which would require data holders like banks to ensure New Zealanders can gain access to a wider range of products and services that better meet their needs.

David Clark, minister of commerce and consumer affairs, says: “The banking sector is a natural starting point for rolling out consumer data rights, as the industry has already made significant progress towards open banking on their own. Banking was also the first sector designated in Australia so we can learn from them."

He says the introduction of open banking should enable customers to shop around for better deals, meaning that banks will have to work harder to match the services offered by innovative providers.

“Open banking ensures banks must share customer information if they request it, making it easier for New Zealanders to compare mortgage rates, apply for loans and switch banks,” says Clark. “Under open banking if somebody wanted to re-fix their mortgage at a lower interest rate, they could ask their bank to securely share transaction information, with a competitor. They could also instruct their bank to share specific data with a financial adviser of their choice - meaning more tailored and timely advice."

“The businesses and services wishing to receive this data would have to meet a number of safeguards to ensure the information could be handled safely and securely," he adds.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Trending

Related News
New Zealand central bank opens consultation on future of money
/crypto

New Zealand central bank opens consultation on future of money

New Zealand introduces financial sector climate reporting law
/sustainable

New Zealand introduces financial sector climate reporting law

Australia passes consumer data rights legislation

02 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  2. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

  3. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  4. Saudi Arabia unveils open banking framework

  5. FCA warns of jail time for BNPL bosses over financial promotions

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023