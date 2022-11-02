UOB rolls out auto saving feature in Indonesia

Singapore-based UOB has enlisted Personetics for a new AI-powered automated savings feature at its Indonesian outpost TMRW.

Using AI and machine learning models, the Auto-Save feature on the TMRW mobile app is personalised to each individual. The models analyse and predict each customer’s past, current and future spending patterns, income, and everyday transactions to find "safe-to-save" money.



The app will then automatically move the amounts into customers' TMRW savings account to earn higher interest.



While the feature is fully automated, customers can pause and resume their participation at anytime with a click.



UOB - which has a long-standing relationship with Personetics - says it is looking to roll out the auto saving feature in other markets, including Singapore.

