Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OCC sets up fintech office

OCC sets up fintech office

US regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is setting up a financial technology unit to help it keep up with the "rapidly changing banking landscape".

Arriving early next year, the Office of Financial Technology will build on and incorporate the Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016 to coordinate agency efforts to support "responsible financial innovation".

The new office will be led by an as yet unnamed chief financial technology officer, who will be a deputy comptroller reporting to the senior deputy comptroller for bank supervision policy.

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu says: "Financial technology is changing rapidly and bank-fintech partnerships are likely to continue growing in number and complexity.

"To ensure that the federal banking system is safe, sound, and fair today and well into the future, we need to have a deep understanding of financial technology and the financial technology landscape."

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech[On-Demand Webinar] Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech

Trending

Related News
OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions
/crypto

OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

SoFi wins preliminary approval for US national bank charter; launches credit card
/regulation

SoFi wins preliminary approval for US national bank charter; launches credit card

OCC seeks input on innovation pilots

01 May 2019

OCC to host 'innovation office hours'

08 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  2. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  3. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  4. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  5. PayPal lets Apple users ditch passwords for passkeys

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023