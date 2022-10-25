Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Related Companies

BMLL Technologies

Nasdaq, FactSet and IQ Capital lead $26 million round in BMLL

Nasdaq, FactSet and IQ Capital lead $26 million round in BMLL

BMLL, a provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, has secured a $26 million Series B investment round led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital.

BMLL clients, including banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and global exchanges, can access BMLL’s order book data and analytics enabling them to derive predictive insights, backtest strategies to generate alpha and gain an understanding of how markets behave.

The company's client roster includes the likes of the FCA, Kepler Cheuvreux, Jefferies, and European exchanges SIX and Aquis.

The funding will support investment in acquiring new data sets globally, growing the BMLL engineering capabilities and building on the existing presence in North America with the opening of an office in New York.

Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL, says: “The investment is testament to the increasing need for more sophisticated tools to understand how markets truly behave and drive performance. Our granular Level 3 data and analytics capabilities help market participants unlock the full potential of the predictive power of historic pricing data and make more informed decisions.”

