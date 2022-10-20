Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

ISO20022
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

The European Central Bank has delayed the launch of a new real-time gross settlement system and central liquidity management model, T2, by four months until next March in order to give some member states ore time for testing.

The go-live had been set for next month but, following an assessment by the ECB’s Market Infrastructure Board, it was concluded that there is a need to allow users more time to complete their testing in a stable environment.

"The decision also took into account the importance and systemic nature of T2, especially in view of the current geopolitical conditions and volatile financial markets," says a statement.

The large value payments system project, years in the making, brings together the RTGS system and the securities settlement platform run by the Eurosystem.

It also unifies the technical and functional aspects of the Target2 and Target2-Securities platforms and introduces new common and optimised features. In addition, RTGS will replace Target2 and optimise liquidity management across all Target Services.

Says the ECB: "While most users would have been ready for the scheduled go-live date, others would not have fully completed their testing. Delays encountered by market participants were also due to the temporary unavailability of the test environment and initial software deficiencies."

The central banks of Germany, France, Spain and Italy have been responsible for delivering the software and providing the test environment.

The decision appears to be having a knock-on effect on Swift, as reported by Payment Infrastructure News Twitter account, which quotes the messaging network as informing members: "In light of the ECB's announcement, we will leverage this planning, validate with our global community, and, within one week, either re-confirm or revise the planned start date of the cross-border ISO 20022 migration."

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

ISO20022
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Related News
Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years
/payments

Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

ECB told to fix crisis management, comms and disaster recovery after Target2 outage
/payments

ECB told to fix crisis management, comms and disaster recovery after Target2 outage

ECB likely to delay T2-T2S consolidation project

23 Jun 2020

European banks call for one-year delay to T2-T2S consolidation project

20 May 2020

Sibos: EBA Clearing payments platform Euro1 to migrate to ISO20022 standard

24 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023