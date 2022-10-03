Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC BizBaz

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC invests in customer intelligence and risk assessment firm Bizbaz

HSBC invests in customer intelligence and risk assessment firm Bizbaz

HSBC Asset Management has led a $4 million seed funding round for Bizbaz, a Singapore-based startup using non-traditional data to help financial firms assess credit risk.

More than seven out of 10 of South East Asia’s 680 million population is unbanked and therefore does not have credit data.

However, mobile phone penetration rates in the region are 67%, enabling Bizbaz to tap into a trove of lifestyle and social, as well as financial, data to build up a risk profile of people.

The firm says its technology helps financial services firms acquire and serve unbanked and underbanked people whilst also allowing them to reduce their costs.

Hayk Hakobyan, CEO, Bizbaz, says: "Most financial institutions and financial technology companies still use outdated financial-history based credit risk systems.

"Our solutions analyse all financial and non-financial data, which have meaningful impact on risk assessment for loans, insurance and other financial services."

Remi Bourrette, head, venture investments, HSBC Asset Management, adds: "In Asean, the middle class is expected to more than double between now and 2030, to reach 334 million people.

"Financial services are likely to expand at the same pace if not faster. Our investment in Bizbaz provides a compelling exposure to this market shift in the region and other developing economies."

Related Companies

HSBC BizBaz

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Trending

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Samsung launches credit card in India

  3. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  4. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

  5. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications