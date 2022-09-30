Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Mastercard partners Inswitch on embedded payments in Latin America

Mastercard partners Inswitch on embedded payments in Latin America

Mastercard has joined forces with fintech Inswitch to launch embedded payments and issuing programmes across industries in Latin America.

Embedded banking and payments player Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico, with plans to expand to other Latin American markets.

Ronald Alvarenga, CEO, Inswitch, says: "Now our clients can issue branded cards to support different use cases: digital wallets, Buy now pay later, supplier payments, working capital for corporate expenses or cash management necessities; among others."

In addition to the issuing programme, Inswitch and Mastercard will work together to offer an agnostic platform supporting different types of businesses: Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Consumer-to-Business.

Pablo Cuaron, VP, fintech and enablers, Mastercard Mexico and Central America, says: "We are very excited to have Inswitch as a Mastercard Issuer in Mexico to integrate issuing capabilities and extend the value proposition to all B2C and B2B clients for Inswitch and Mastercard."

