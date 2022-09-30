Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
FS-ISAC

Banks prepare for cyber-battle to promote cybersecurity awareness

Banks prepare for cyber-battle to promote cybersecurity awareness

To mark cybersecurity awareness month in the US, this October financial institutions are planning a series of tournaments and events to raise awareness around cyber security issues.

 

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (FS-ISAC) has partnered with Cyberbit to host the ‘International Cyber League Financial Cup’ which will consist of two rounds of simulated cyber challenges for experts to test out their technical skills and prowess.

During the virtual tournament, financial institutions that are members of FS-ISAC will battle it out to see who is better equipped to protect their data and customers from cyberattacks.

National authorities, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), are collaborating to make cybersecurity awareness month more accessible and interactive for the general population.

The two agencies are focusing on the “people” aspect of cybersecurity this year, with the theme being “Seeing Yourself in Cyber”. The emphasis will be to raise awareness in reporting issues such as phishing, managing strong passwords, employing multi-factor authentication, and consistently updating your devices.

