Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
America&#39;s biggest banks put to the test in climate risk pilots

America's biggest banks put to the test in climate risk pilots

Six of America's biggest banks are to participate in a year-long climate scenario analysis exercise, testing their ability to cope with hypothetical climate-related risks.

Climate scenario analysis is distinct and separate from bank stress tests. The Federal Reserve Board's stress tests are designed to assess whether large banks have enough capital to continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession.

The climate scenario analysis exercise, on the other hand, is exploratory in nature and is designed to helps firms and supervisors in understanding how climate-related financial risks may manifest and differ from historical experience.

The banks under scrutiny are Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

Over the course of the pilot, participating firms will analyse the impact of the scenarios on specific portfolios and business strategies.

The Fed intends to publish results from the exercise, reflecting what has been learned about climate risk management practices and how the insights will help identify potential risks and promote risk management practices.

The pilot exercise will be launched in early 2023 and is expected to conclude around the end of the year.

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services[On-Demand Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Trending

Related News
Office of Financial Research pilots data hub for climate-risk assessments
/sustainable

Office of Financial Research pilots data hub for climate-risk assessments

Google Cloud and MAS bid to catalyse climate fintech
/sustainable

Google Cloud and MAS bid to catalyse climate fintech

Financial regulators issued with climate risk guidelines

16 Jun

Bank face 15% drag on profits due to climate change

24 May

ECB to run climate risk stress test

27 Jan

COP26: UK to force financial firms to publish plans for achieving Net Zero

03 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Finastra and Visa introduce global BaaS offering integrating Visa Direct

  2. UK government launches fraud and money laundering crackdown

  3. Samsung launches credit card in India

  4. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

  5. Barclays pivots Rise to focus on laid-off fintech talent

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications