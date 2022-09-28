Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Bank of America Barclays Bank Citi Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Privacy Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

16 of Wall Street’s largest financial institutions been charged to pay a combined $1.1 billion to US regulators for not monitoring unauthorised employee messaging, announced the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

The companies, including Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, have agreed to pay the penalty fees for violating recordkeeping laws implemented by the SEC.

Investment banking executives, equity and debt traders within these companies have been communicating business matters on unmonitored personal devices, directly violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler stated: “Finance, ultimately, depends on trust. By failing to honour their recordkeeping and books-and-records obligations, the market participants we have charged today have failed to maintain that trust. Since the 1930s, such recordkeeping has been vital to preserve market integrity. As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants appropriately conduct their communications about business matters within only official channels, and they must maintain and preserve those communications. As part of our examinations and enforcement work, we will continue to ensure compliance with these laws.”

Along with the charges, the banks were ordered to cease and desist from further violations of the Act and required to remedy their company policies to integrate the regulation and manage employee digital communications.

Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, added: “These 16 firms not only have admitted the facts and acknowledged that their conduct violated these very important requirements, but have also started to implement measures to prevent future violations. Other broker dealers and asset managers who are subject to similar requirements under the federal securities laws would be well-served to self-report and self-remediate any deficiencies.”

The SEC investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Morgan Stanley was charged with $35 million in penalty fees for failing to protect personal information for 15 million customers.

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Bank of America Barclays Bank Citi Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Privacy Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Trending

Trending

  1. Fintechs form Open Finance Association

  2. Finastra and Visa introduce global BaaS offering integrating Visa Direct

  3. Citi to exit UK retail market

  4. UK government launches fraud and money laundering crackdown

  5. Barclays pivots Rise to focus on laid-off fintech talent

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications