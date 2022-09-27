Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech lending boosts credit access for US small businesses

Fintech lending boosts credit access for US small businesses

The use of alternative data sources and machine learning to assess the credit quality of applicants gives US fintechs an advantage over banks when it comes to small business lending, according to a paper from the Bank for International Settlements.

Using data sets from alternative lenders Funding Circle and LendingClub, BIS assessed the geographical footprint of fintech loan origination and the effectiveness of their credit scoring methods in predicting default.

The researchers conclude that fintech lending platforms lent more to small businesses in ZIP codes with higher unemployment rates and higher business bankruptcy filings.

Their internal credit scores were able to predict future delinquencies more accurately than traditional Fico scores or VantageScores, with a large uplift in the area under the receiver operating characteristics curve. Notably, the improvement in predictive performance was highest in areas with higher unemployment.

Concludes the paper: "This indicates that the use of alternative data and machine learning is probably a key factor in fintech lenders' contribution to improving credit access for small businesses."

Read the full paper: Download the document now 4.5 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut breach exposes data of over 50,000 customers

  2. HSBC invests $35 million in Monese

  3. Revolut launches account for freelancers

  4. Fintechs form Open Finance Association

  5. Goldman Sachs expands Transaction Banking to Europe

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications