Embedded finance platform Shaype raises A$33m

Australian embedded finance platform Shaype has raised A$33 million in a Series C funding round led by Regal Funds Management.

Shapye's platform offers single API access to a full suite of microservices for payments, KYC, data, insights and real-time transaction monitoring.



The Sydney-based firm is planning to roll out new services for financial services, HR, proptech and government before the end of this year.



The new funding will be used to beef up its 100-strong team and push international expansion.



Philip King, chief investment officer, Regal Funds Management, says: "Shaype is at the forefront of a new breed of fintech that can enable financial services better and more cost efficiently than any incumbent thanks to the platform’s control, flexibility, and speed."

