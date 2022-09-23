Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Google Amazon Microsoft Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK communications watchdog launches cloud competition probe

UK communications watchdog launches cloud competition probe

Ofcom has announced its probe into cloud service providers Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The investigation will look into these providers, which generate around 81% of revenues in UK public cloud, to ensure the market is working properly and not limiting innovation or growth.

This study of “hyperscalers” is part of Ofcom’s work programme to ensure digital communications markets are operating efficiently, and will continue to look into other tech providers like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom in further investigations.
When the market study is launched, Ofcom will ask for initial views from interested or affected parties. The final market study is expected to published 12 months after launch, and will include any problems raised in its findings.

The move follows recent concerns over cloud concentration risk. The amount of businesses investing in cloud services has increased dramatically, and according to Ofcom, less than 10% of all businesses’ global IT spending was on public cloud services in 2018, which has risen to 17% in the last year. Adding to this, Gartner predicts that by 2026, 45% of businesses IT spending will be on public cloud.

If the investigation finds the market is not working well, a number of steps will be taken: Ofcom will make recommendation to the government to change regulations or policy; competition or consumer enforcement action will be taken; a market investigation reference will be made to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), or accept undertakings made in lieu of reference to the CMA.

Ofcom reports they will be working closely with the CMA in planning the market study and throughout the project. Earlier this year the CMA launched their own investigation into Google for suspected anti-competitive conduct.

Related Companies

Google Amazon Microsoft Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking for Humans: Creating Hyper-Personalised Experiences[On-Demand Webinar] Banking for Humans: Creating Hyper-Personalised Experiences

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut breach exposes data of over 50,000 customers

  2. HSBC invests $35 million in Monese

  3. ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

  4. Revolut launches account for freelancers

  5. Goldman Sachs expands Transaction Banking to Europe

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications