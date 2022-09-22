Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

WorldPay GoCardless TrueLayer volt Plaid Yapily

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintechs form Open Finance Association

Fintechs form Open Finance Association

Leading fintech players including Plaid, Truelayer and Yapily have banded together to launch a not-for-profit trade association pushing open finance in the UK and EU.

PSD2 introduced open banking to Europe, giving consumers and businesses the right to access their payment accounts via third party providers.

Now, the Open Finance Association (OFA) is looking to bring the benefits of open banking to a broader array of financial products.

Backed by a host of leading fintechs, including GoCardless, Volt and Worldpay, the OFA has appointed Nilixa Devlukia, who has held senior roles at the FCA, Obie and EBA, a chair.

The association has set three priorities: enabling consumers and businesses to access their data across all their financial accounts.; developing the adoption of a competitive and convenient instant payment method base on open payments; and promoting a sustainable open finance ecosystem.

Says Devlukia: "Through the promotion of an API-focused agenda in both payments and data, OFA aims to promote a healthy and sustainable fintech ecosystem, in which consumers and businesses all benefit from improved, innovative services."

Related Companies

WorldPay GoCardless TrueLayer volt Plaid Yapily

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services[Webinar] Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Trending

Related News
Plaid proposes prioritisation of TPPs for PSD2 review
/regulation

Plaid proposes prioritisation of TPPs for PSD2 review

Is PSD2 still fit for purpose? The European Commission wants your views
/payments

Is PSD2 still fit for purpose? The European Commission wants your views

EBAday 2022: Anticipating the European Commission’s PSD2 review

29 Apr

UK fintechs call for smart data right to drive open finance

21 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut breach exposes data of over 50,000 customers

  2. ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

  3. HSBC invests $35 million in Monese

  4. Goldman Sachs partners Modern Treasury to push embedded payments

  5. SEC guidelines disrupt banks&#39; cryptocurrency projects

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications