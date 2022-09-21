Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Related Companies

Ethos

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
ACA Group buys Ethos ESG

Governance, risk and compliance advisor ACA Group has acquired Ethos ESG, a provider of ESG ratings data and software for financial advisors, asset managers, institutions, and investors. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks ACA’s first analytics offering, which will be paired with its own ESG experts to form an integrated tech and advisory service.

Founded in 2019, Ethos offers an interactive platform that allows for the evaluation of over 350,000 impact ratings including companies, stocks, and funds through a prism of 45 ESG causes such as climate change, racial justice and mental health.

Shvetank Shah, CEO, ACA Group, says: “We are invigorated to be building out and launching our data capabilities, starting with Ethos ESG. Combining data with our scalable solutions will continue to empower our clients to reimagine GRC and protect and grow their business.”

Ethos

