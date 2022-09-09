A time for reflection

As a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II and to honour the national period of mourning in the UK, Finextra Research will not be publishing news or announcements on Friday 9th September 2022.

A familiar feature on the bank notes and coinage in the UK and many Commonwealth countries for over seventy years, financial services and the fintech industry were considered by the late Queen most recently in May 2022 at the State Opening of Parliament where King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge opened the third session of the 58th Parliament on behalf of the monarch with the traditional Queen's Speech.



Legislation that was announced at this session include the Financial Services and Markets Bill and the Online Safety Bill, both which focus on APP fraud and the Data Reform Bill, which will work to reform GDPR and reduce the burden on businesses.