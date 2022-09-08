Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KPMG

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canadian fintech investment plummets

Canadian fintech investment plummets

After a record-breaking year in 2021, investment in Canadian fintech dropped by more than 50% in the first six months of 2022, according to a KPMG report.

Canadian fintech companies saw US$810 million in total investment across 85 deals in the first half of 2022, down from US$1.9 billion in the second half of 2021.

The drop from the first half of 2021 was even more marked, although that period was an outlier, seeing a bumper US$5.4 billion in investment across 108 deals.

The majority of fintech investment in Canada in the first half of the year came from venture capital. Broken down by deal type, 25 were seed round investments, 23 were early-stage and 17 were later-stage funding rounds.

Despite a downturn in the crypto space, 29 of the 85 deals involved firms in this sector, with eight deals for payments companies and eight deals for regtech players.

Geoff Rush, national industry leader, financial services, KPMG in Canada, says: "The market downturn and ensuing lower tech valuations caused investors to hit the 'pause button' over the last few months, but with so much investment flowing into fintech last year, we see it as a re-balancing of expectations, or a sector reset if you will.

"We expect fintech to continue to draw interest in the second half of the year, but investors will be more selective about where they deploy capital."

Related Companies

KPMG

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
FTX to buy Canadian crypto player Bitvo
/crypto

FTX to buy Canadian crypto player Bitvo

Wealthsimple lays off 13% of staff
/wealth

Wealthsimple lays off 13% of staff

Under regulatory pressure, Binance to end Ontario ops

18 Mar

Trending

  1. Revolut under pressure over internal audit

  2. Upgrading UK&#39;s payments infrastructure to boost GDP by $3.8bn by 2026

  3. UK&#39;s bank branch sharing project to be extended

  4. Lloyds: almost 9 in 10 card payments now contactless

  5. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution