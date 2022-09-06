Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KPMG

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Embedded Finance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
KPMG preps Singapore embedded finance hub

KPMG preps Singapore embedded finance hub

KPMG is launching an embedded finance hub in Singapore, providing support to firms looking to make inroads into financial areas such as payments, blockchain and lending.

The first of its kind in Singapore, the hub is set to run for at least two years and provide incubation support to over 120 financial and non-financial enterprises bidding to enter the embedded finance arena.

KPMG says that its financial services experts will provide best practices and venture acceleration support to participants. Start-ups can also trial their innovations at the hub, gaining feedback from their fellow participants.

Meanwhile, the hub will look to facilitate collaboration between non-finance sector players and the FS sector as they test services as well as provide access to APIs that can be embedded in external channels and applications.

Anton Ruddenklau, partner, global head, innovation, financial services, KPMG International, says: "The next phase of the fintech disruption is moving beyond open banking to embedded finance.

"This unleashes new opportunities to create ecosystems for financial services to develop their as-a-service business and work with corporates to partner for new embedded finance initiatives; improving customer experience and creating new source of revenue."

Related Companies

KPMG

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Embedded Finance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
VC investment in embedded finance doubled in 2021 across EU and US
/markets

VC investment in embedded finance doubled in 2021 across EU and US

Trending

  1. Klarna losses quadruple

  2. Upgrading UK&#39;s payments infrastructure to boost GDP by $3.8bn by 2026

  3. SumUp launches e-wallet app

  4. Swift mines data flows to flag up incorrect payments

  5. Lloyds: almost 9 in 10 card payments now contactless

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution