Lloyds: almost 9 in 10 card payments now contactless

Nearly nine in 10 in-person debit card purchases are now contactless, according to data from Lloyds Bank.

Spend on debit cards made in person using contactless technology has grown from 65% to 87% in the last three years.



The growth of contactless has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted the limit to rise from £30 to £45 and then again to £100.



Contactless is most popular in restaurants, where it is used for 93% of transactions and least popular in electrical stores (68% of transactions), where average purchase prices are high.



While tap and pay has proved highly popular, Lloyds says it has seen strong uptake for its feature allowing customers to set their own limit.



Since the feature was introduced in autumn 2021, 800,000 debit card customers have used it to freeze contactless payments, or choose an alternative limit. Over half of those setting their on limit have opted for one under £50.



