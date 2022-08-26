Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Blik

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Polish mobile payments firm to buy Slovakia&#39;s Viamo

Polish mobile payments firm to buy Slovakia's Viamo

The operator of Polish mobile payment system Blik is looking to expand internationally through the acquisition of Slovakian player Viamo.

Terms of the deal - which still requires the approval of Slovakia's central bank - were not disclosed.

Operating since 2013, Bilk offers P2P payments and payments to businesses based on QR codes and links. The company is also a payment gateway provider.

It has relationships with two banks - Tatra banka and VÚB - although its services can be used by customers of all banks in Slovakia via its own app.

Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, president of Blik operator Polish Payment Standard, says: "The acquisition of the Slovak company Viamo is another important step for us, which will strengthen our position in the region.

"We see a huge potential of this market, especially in the context of our action plans throughout the euro area."

Related Companies

Blik

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  4. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  5. Atom Bank hails positive impact of four-day working week

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022