Polish mobile payments firm to buy Slovakia's Viamo

The operator of Polish mobile payment system Blik is looking to expand internationally through the acquisition of Slovakian player Viamo.

Terms of the deal - which still requires the approval of Slovakia's central bank - were not disclosed.



Operating since 2013, Bilk offers P2P payments and payments to businesses based on QR codes and links. The company is also a payment gateway provider.



It has relationships with two banks - Tatra banka and VÚB - although its services can be used by customers of all banks in Slovakia via its own app.



Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, president of Blik operator Polish Payment Standard, says: "The acquisition of the Slovak company Viamo is another important step for us, which will strengthen our position in the region.



"We see a huge potential of this market, especially in the context of our action plans throughout the euro area."