Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Class Action lawsuit claims Coinbase failed to protect customers from fraud

Class Action lawsuit claims Coinbase failed to protect customers from fraud

The world's largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, is facing a Federal Class Action lawsuit over allegations that it failed to secure user accounts from hackers and thieves.

The complaint filed by commercial trial attorneys at BraunHagey & Borden LLP alleges that Coinbase misrepresents itself as having never been hacked and that its digital wallets are secure. The plaintiffs allege that Coinbase’s account security system is vulnerable to attack and that the platform has failed to prevent a series of breaches that have caused significant user losses.

These latest breaches occurred less than a year after Coinbase settled similar claims by the California Attorney General and paid $300 million.

The suit allege that the company was indifferent to consumers’ losses. When victims sought help from Coinbase, it "routed them through its automated complaint processing — a recursive loop of impenetrable screens that prevented them from explaining their situation to any human being and was incapable of redressing the theft of their savings."

The suit is seek restitution, civil and punitive damages, and injunctive relief, among other remedies.

Trial attorney Matt Borden, says: "Coinbase plays a valuable and important role as a financial institution with billions of dollars in custodial funds. It needs to take that role seriously as an industry-leading platform used by ordinary consumers."

Coinbase has yet to comment on the allegations.

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Related News
FTX and Coinbase invest in 'Bloomberg for crypto' Coinfeeds
/crypto

FTX and Coinbase invest in 'Bloomberg for crypto' Coinfeeds

SEC investigates Coinbase over securities - Bloomberg
/regulation

SEC investigates Coinbase over securities - Bloomberg

Insider trading case revives tussle between SEC and Coinbase over securities

22 Jul

Ex-Coinbase product manager charged in crypto insider trading scheme

21 Jul

Crypto bear roars: Coinbase to lay off 1100 employees

14 Jun

Coinbase extends hiring freeze, rescinds job offers

06 Jun

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. ECB to rope in crypto with licensing framework

  4. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  5. Lloyds completes UK&#39;s first digital promissory note purchase

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022