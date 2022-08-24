Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hello Clever

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce Eftpos Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Aussie buy-to-earn startup Hello Clever raises A$4.5m

Aussie buy-to-earn startup Hello Clever raises A$4.5m

Hello Clever, an Australian 'buy-to-earn' startup that gives shoppers real-time cashback, has raised A$4.5 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Vectr Fintech Partners with participation from CrossFund, Yolo Investments, Magnivia Ventures, Son Tech Ventures, Boson Ventures and a host of angels.

Founded in 2021, Hello Clever is a payments and financial management platform aimed at Australia's Gen Z that is billed as as an alternative to debt-based BNPL platforms.

At its centre is an API powered by Australia's Payments Platform (NPP) and the associated PayTo and PayID services.

The API lets Hello Clever provide real-time cash back for customers when they shop at participating merchants and allows users to track their spending across multiple bank accounts in real-time.

The startup uses open banking, fast payments, and AI technologies to help customers find the best merchants for their needs and ensure they get rewards.

Lead investor Mark Munoz says: "We forecast Hello Clever being able to grow into Southeast Asia through Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. These are all large markets with big, young, and tech-savvy populations that can benefit enormously from a payment solution like Hello Clever."

Related Companies

Hello Clever

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce Eftpos Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Related News
NPP Australia sues Ripple over infringement of PayID brand
/payments

NPP Australia sues Ripple over infringement of PayID brand

Oz central bank laments 'slow and uneven' NPP roll-out by Big Four
/payments

Oz central bank laments 'slow and uneven' NPP roll-out by Big Four

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Tech industry consortium to run CBDC pilot with sterling stablecoin

  4. HSBC&#39;s Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

  5. ECB to rope in crypto with licensing framework

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022