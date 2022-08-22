Prometeo launches Latin America's first A2A payments platform

Prometeo Open Banking has launched what it claims is the first pan-regional Account-to-Account (A2A) payments offering in Latin America.

Prometeo’s customers can embed bank account payments into their digital channels through a ready-to-use widget.



When paying, users can select their country, and financial institution, and log in with their bank account credentials to confirm the payment. Then the payment goes directly from their bank account to the merchant's bank account through Prometeo’s API infrastructure.



Ximena Aleman, co-CEO, Prometeo, says: "It’s crazy but having no intermediaries in the digital payment process is highly disruptive.



"We believe that payment infrastructure is the natural next step for Open Banking in the region. With our A2A payment solution we are completely changing the paradigm for digital payments, allowing our customers to turn their own bank accounts into their payment gateways."