Crypto app Nebeus taps Modulr for card issuing

Nebeus has teamed up with Modulr to add fiat accounts, real-time payments and Visa cards to its crypto app.

Barcelona-based Nebeus offers an ecosystem of cryptocurrency services, including an exchange and wallet, crypto-renting and staking, insurance, and crypto-backed lending.



The firm is now taping Modulr for embedded payment features like Direct Debit, Faster Payments and Sepa Instant. In addition, Nebeus will be able to issue branded virtual and physical cards - with ‘out of the box’ features like card-freezing, real-time spend notifications and spend controls - to their customers across the UK and Europe.



This means, Nebeus can offer each customer a dedicated digital account with unique IBANs (EUR) or Sort Codes and Account Numbers (GBP), a Visa card to spend fiat, and its crypto services.



Michael Stroev, COO, Nebeus, says: "Our mission is to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional money by providing crypto and fintech services for all needs. Harnessing Modulr’s embedded payments platform, we can build new products and services to achieve our mission and scale at pace."