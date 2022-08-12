Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclaycard joins BT’s partnership network to support small businesses

Barclaycard joins BT’s partnership network to support small businesses

Barclaycard Payments has announced its partnership with BT to support microbusinesses in the UK.

Barclaycard is the latest addition to the BT partnership network, which teams up with companies throughout banking, HR, mobile, retail, and marketing services to aid small businesses. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) recently joined the network, providing small businesses with legal and HR advice, wellbeing support, and financial expertise.

On top of the 1% cashback on business expenses with the Barclaycard Select Cashback credit card, BT customers will be able to receive 2% cashback when using their Barclaycard business card for BT or EE services.

Colin O’Flaherty, head of SME at Barclaycard Payments, commented: “As they continue to brace themselves for what is an increasingly difficult trading environment, we want to give the nation’s smallest businesses the boost they may need to help them grow.”

Catering to microbusinesses with 0-5 employees, BT aims to facilitate the growth of microbusinesses by offering them access to digital platforms and AI tech. Small business customers will also receive a 15% discount on FSB memberships for 12 months if they join before 30 September. The initiative will offer them benefits in digital marketing and broadband services. When using BT’s Digital Market Hub, FSB customers will be able to claim up to £250 to run social media and digital advertising campaigns.

Chris Sims, BT’S managing director of the small office/home office unit, stated: “We want technology, skills and expertise to be as accessible as possible for small businesses, and our partnerships with Barclaycard and FSB will provide our customers with exclusive offers and benefits across broadband, mobile, digital marketing and connected devices over the coming year. We look forward to adding more partners to our partnership network over the coming weeks to offer an even broader range of benefits to our customers.”

The partnership network is a part of BT’s Enterprise Customer Charter, an initiative aimed towards boosting growth for UK businesses.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Trending

Related News
Barclaycard rolls out cash advance product provided by Liberis
/wholesale

Barclaycard rolls out cash advance product provided by Liberis

Barclaycard adds Apple Pay support to virtual expense card
/payments

Barclaycard adds Apple Pay support to virtual expense card

Barclaycard rolls out multicurrency payment service for businesses

30 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Fintech challenger Dozens shuts up shop

  2. Brits return to cash as cost of living bites

  3. Revolut crypto courses attract 1.5 million users

  4. Mastercard and Visa stop processing payments for Pornhub advertising arm

  5. Cryptoassets in the metaverse could cause systemic risk - BofE

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022