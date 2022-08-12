Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Scotland make fintech push with event series

Scotland make fintech push with event series

A series of focus group events are slated to take place across Scotland to support the country's plan to create more than 20,000 fintech-related jobs over the next decade.

The recently published FinTech Scotland Research and Innovation Roadmap aims to provide a pathway for the country to make the most of the financial technology boom, targeting an increase in economic value from £598 million to more than £2 billion over the next 10 years.

To support this, FinTech Tables, backed by FinTech Scotland and law firm Pinsent Masons, is introducing a research and innovation event series for the next two years. The events will provide a platform for discussion across the four key pillars of the roadmap: financial regulation, payments and transactions, climate finance, and open finance data.

Fintech Scotland chief executive Nicola Anderson says: "This Roadmap event series continues to show the demand and ambition across Scotland to play a leading role in the shaping the future of fintech innovation, and enable the future of finance that will serve the needs of citizens and businesses as we continue to see the digital economy grow and emerge."

