Stock Exchange of Thailand creates SET Fin Lab

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with Bloomberg, has set up a 'Fin Lab' to nurture the next generation of capital markets professionals.

Equipped with a suite of market data and analytical tools from Bloomberg, the Fin Lab has forged ties with eight universities in Thailand to provide finance students with real practical experience of financial markets trading.



SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai says: “Given drastic technology developments and emerging financial innovation, personnel in the capital market, including those who want to become professionals, need to develop and sharpen skills regularly. 'SET Fin Lab' is geared up to motivate learning, with real practical exercises."



Course attendees will also be able to further update their education via professional training and workshops provided by Bloomberg.



Peetathawatchai says the ultimate ambition of the Lab is to widen access to all capital markets professionals to help hone their skills in up-and-coming technologies.