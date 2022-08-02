Financial software provider Savana raises $45m

Savana, a financial software player that helps banks and fintechs go digital, has raised $45 million in a Series A funding round led by growth-stage investor Georgian.

Fintech giant Fiserv, which has a reseller agreement with Savana, joined the round.



Savana's API-first and cloud-native digital delivery platform promises to "orchestrate" a bank's technology ecosystem to eliminate silos and automate servicing for bank teams and customer-originated requests.



The firm says its technology can work seamlessly with both traditional core banking systems as well as new Gen3 platforms to unlock digital delivery.



Michael Sanchez, CEO, Savana, says: "This funding round will help support the growth of our digital delivery platform to enable any bank, whether new or going through transformation of existing technology infrastructure, to speed time to market of new products and services, support continuous digital innovation and drive significant operational efficiency."