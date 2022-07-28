Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Dbank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pakistan&#39;s Dbank raises $17.6m

Pakistan's Dbank raises $17.6m

Dbank, a Pakistani fintech founded by two former Google staffers, has raised $17.6 million in a seed funding round co-led by Sequoia Southeast Asia and Kleiner Perkins.

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank, RTP Global, Rayn and local partner Askari Bank joined the round.

Details on products and launch timelines are scant but Dbank has applied for a digital retail bank license in Pakistan and set its sights onbringing financial services to underbanked people across the Pan-Islamic world.

The firm was founded by Tania Aidrus, who spent over a decade at Google focused on helping move economies from cash to digital, and Khurram Jamali, former head of partnerships for payments across the Net Billion Users markets for Google.

Related Companies

Dbank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Trending

Related News
Pakistani fintech startup SadaPay raises $7.2 million
/startups

Pakistani fintech startup SadaPay raises $7.2 million

Pakistan lays out digital payments strategy
/payments

Pakistan lays out digital payments strategy

Trending

  1. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, TSB demand Google, Facebook reimburse online fraud victims

  2. UK regulators propose supervision measures for critical third parties

  3. Santander CIB partners with SAP to deliver ‘invisible banking’

  4. Revolut loses more senior UK compliance execs

  5. Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success