Visa weighs Airwallex investment - Bloomberg

Visa is in talks over an investment in digital payments platform Airwallex, according to Bloomberg.

Visa could join a Series E round extension worth between $100 million and $150 million, although no agreement has yet been reached, says Bloomberg, citing sources.



Airwallex has already topped up its $200 million Series E financing round with a further $100 million extension in November at a $5.5 billion valuation.



The company is also reported to be pondering an initial public offering as early as 2024.