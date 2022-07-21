Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Visa weighs Airwallex investment - Bloomberg

Visa is in talks over an investment in digital payments platform Airwallex, according to Bloomberg.

Visa could join a Series E round extension worth between $100 million and $150 million, although no agreement has yet been reached, says Bloomberg, citing sources.

Airwallex has already topped up its $200 million Series E financing round with a further $100 million extension in November at a $5.5 billion valuation.

The company is also reported to be pondering an initial public offering as early as 2024.

