Schroders buys stake in digital assets firm

Global asset manager Schroders has acquired a minority share in Forteus, an asset manager focused on blockchain and digital assets.

The transaction underlines the growing interest in digital assets within the mainstream investment management industry.

While there has been a reticence to embrace cryptocurrencies, many asset managers are convinced of the potential around distributed ledger technology and tokenisaiton.

Forteus is the asset management arm of Swiss digital assets firm Numeus Group.

According to Schroders, the investment is designed to support its ongoing educaiton and research efforts into the sector and to develop its tokenisation strategy.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“Blockchain will be a catalyst for fundamental change within asset management, financial services at large, and many other industries more broadly," said Peter Harrison, group CEO at Schroders.

"It not only has the potential to transform the efficiency of existing solutions but will drive the democratisation of private assets; it represents a new frontier of technological and financial innovation.”