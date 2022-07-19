Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Schroders

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Asset Management Blockchain Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Schroders buys stake in digital assets firm

Schroders buys stake in digital assets firm

Global asset manager Schroders has acquired a minority share in Forteus, an asset manager focused on blockchain and digital assets.

The transaction underlines the growing interest in digital assets within the mainstream investment management industry.

While there has been a reticence to embrace cryptocurrencies, many asset managers are convinced of the potential around distributed ledger technology and tokenisaiton.

Forteus is the asset management arm of Swiss digital assets firm Numeus Group.

According to Schroders, the investment is designed to support its ongoing educaiton and research efforts into the sector and to develop its tokenisation strategy. 

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. 

“Blockchain will be a catalyst for fundamental change within asset management, financial services at large, and many other industries more broadly," said Peter Harrison, group CEO at Schroders.

"It not only has the potential to transform the efficiency of existing solutions but will drive the democratisation of private assets; it represents a new frontier of technological and financial innovation.”

 

Related Companies

Schroders

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Asset Management Blockchain Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Schroders take stake in Cobalt startup graduate
/startups

Schroders take stake in Cobalt startup graduate

Schroders invests in WeInvest

Schroders invests in WeInvest

Schroders offers a home to fintech startups

26 Mar 2018

Schroders launches asset management chatbot in Singapore

14 Dec 2017

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

  2. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  3. Revolut surpasses 20 million customer milestone on seventh anniversary

  4. Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

  5. Fintech valuations fall by half a trillion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility