Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lightyear

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lightyear expands across Europe on $25 million fund raise

Lightyear expands across Europe on $25 million fund raise

Lightyear, a commission-free investment platform founded by two early Wise employees, has raised $25 million as it launches into 19 European countries.

The Series A equity round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners alongside Virgin Group. The company’s seed investors, Mosaic Ventures, Taavet+Sten and Metaplanet also took part in the round alongside a number of new and existing angel investors. The company has raised a total of $35 million to date.

Founded by Wise alumni Martin Sokk and Mihkel Aamer, Lightyear combines multi-currency accounts with unlimited access to global markets so customers can invest freely without hidden fees.

The company recieved a European licence from the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in Q1, giving it the right to provide services in all EU and EEA countries, following its UK launch in October last year.

Countries part of this first European rollout include Ireland, the Baltics and most of Western Europe such as Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and France.

Since launching to the UK market last year, Lightyear has tripled its stock universe, launched a social investment feature - Lightyear Profiles - and added a suite of new products to bolster its data and education offering.

Lightyear co-founder and CEO Sokk, says: “Nine months ago, we launched our app in the UK to initial waitlisters. Fast forward to now, and we’ve secured a European licence that enables us to launch across the continent and raised one of the largest Series A rounds in 2022."

He says the company also has its sights set on non-Euro countries next including the likes of Sweden, Norway, Romania, Poland and Hungary.

Related Companies

Lightyear

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app
/startups

Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

Wise vets unveil European investing app
/startups

Wise vets unveil European investing app

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  5. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility