Quartr extends seed round to transform investor relations

Quartr, a Swedish app that gives investors access to company information and earnings calls, has topped up its seed round by $2.6 million.

The extension, which takes Qartr's seed round to $7.1 million, was led by the Öhman Group, with participation from Flat Capital (the investment firm of Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski) and Centripetal Capital.



Used by both investors and companies, the Quartr app is available for free on iOS and Android and has over 2,500,000 played events from over 5500 companies in 19 markets. In its first year, the app has more than 300,000 downloads from over 160 countries.



Users can access company information - such as earnings calls, investor presentations, PDFs of the transcripts, and earnings reports - from the likes of Apple, Meta, Spotify, Moderna, as well as all other publicly listed companies. Rather than the traditional method of dialling in live to discover company information, all data can now be found within a few clicks.



The startup recently launched a “Search For Anything'' feature, where all company transcripts worldwide on the platform are included in the same search engine, timestamped to audio so users can scroll to key moments. It is also rolling out Insights, which uses data from S&P Global to provide often inaccessible company data, including analyst estimates and financials.



The app is used by retail investors but also analysts at blue-chip firms such as Bank of America, Fidelity and UBS. Meanwhile, firms including Moderna and Swedish mobile gaming giant LeoVegas use Quartr's recently launched Embedded Player to include their presentations on websites, articles, and blog posts.



Sami Osman, CEO, Quartr, says: “With product leading our growth, this capital will almost exclusively go towards recruitment of tech talent to serve the problems our customers are experiencing. With so many trillions of dollars circulating in the financial industry, it’s fascinating to see how far left behind the user experience of some existing tools still are.”