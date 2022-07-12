Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Qori

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Eftpos Open banking
Qori launches multi-channel pay by bank and pay by crypto tech

French startup Qori has launched, enabling Europeans to pay in store, remotely or online with their bank or crypto wallet without having to download a proprietary app.

The pay by bank and pay by crypto technology is available to hundreds of thousand merchants through partnerships with European payment services providers, terminals distributors, ecommerce integrators and POS manufacturers.

Qori will initially focus on France, Spain and the UK, promising a fully digital, multi-channel and cheaper alternative to card payments.

The firm has secured EUR1.8 million in seed funding from backers including Hottinger, Golden Record Ventures, Firestartr, Systema VC and angels such as former Strip Europe head Guillaume Princen.

The funding will be used to expand Qori's development team and deploy its product at scale into the luxury, hospitality and lifestyle sectors, as well as online marketplaces.

“Today, two fundamental trends are disrupting the payments industry and challenging the central role of cards: open banking and crypto. Qori is seizing this unique opportunity to become the preferred multi-channel payment method for in-store, e-commerce and remote transactions.” says Daniel Maurice-Vallerey, CEO, Qori.

