Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks' ATMs, POS and internet banking

Interac, a Canadian e-transfer service, is currently down due to issues with the Rogers network provider.

Interac provides transactional services for payments exchanged between financial institutions and companies. The service is used by several Canadian banks, including Desjardins, Tangerine, National Bank, and HSBC Bank Canada.

The company tweeted, “There is a nationwide Rogers outage that encompasses all their business and consumer network services. This is impacting INTERAC Debit and INTERAC eTransfer. INTERAC Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout..”

Downdetector Canada currently shows an increasing number of bank outages report from CIBC, RBC, Scotiabnk, TD Bank, and BMO. The network issues stem from cellular and internet provider, Rogers. Rogers users in Toronto have submitted over 15,000 complaints, with more coming in from Montreal, Ottawa, Brampton, and more areas across the nation.

The outage is impacting Interac’s e-transfers and machines nationwide, along with ATMs and cellular devices.

Authorities are currently trying to resolve the issue, though the timeline is uncertain.

Last year, Interac collaborated with Walmart Canada to add Interac debit payment options for shoppers.