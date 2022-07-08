Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase Banking Circle

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banking Circle to add USDC stablecoins to its payment rails

Banking Circle to add USDC stablecoins to its payment rails

Banking Circle has announced it will add USDC stablecoins to its payment rails for payment acceptance, processing, and settlement, marking Banking Circle’s move into web3.

The company states that it has received demand to for other digital assets such as cryptocurrency, but has opted for stablecoins at this time due to their connection to fiat currencies.

Mishal Ruparel, head of virtual asset services at Banking Circle commented, “We already have client demand for paying out in cryptocurrency, which they want to do in a way that is trustworthy and lower risk. We will, therefore, provide the facility to convert fiat to stablecoins in USDC, giving financial institutions the ability to send funds in stablecoin easily and with full regulatory compliance.”

Ruparel continued, “Digital assets are likely to be the ‘leveller’ for the global economy in years to come with potential to remove the friction that is inherent in conventional currencies […] It’s critical, therefore, that Banks and Payments providers have the ability to process certain types of cryptocurrencies in the same way they do fiat currencies. With an already established reputation as an innovator in payments, it’s a natural next step for Banking Circle to add stablecoins.”

The company has argued that through connections into crypto liquidity providers such as Coinbase, Banking Circle will act as a bridge between fiat bank accounts and stablecoins which offer faster settlement than fiat transactions without any of the correspondent bank and network fees.

Related Companies

Coinbase Banking Circle

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  2. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. India offers UPI to the world

  5. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility