News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Finalis

Finalis raises $10.7m for global expansion

Finalis has raised $107 million in seed funding for its investment banking platform that helps private market participants execute deals compliantly.

Animo Ventures, Chaac Ventures, Ulu Ventures, Tribe Capital and The Fund joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used by US outfit Finalis for technology development and overseas expansion.

Launched in 2020, the Finalis Hub is an integrated private securities brokerage technology platform that already manages billions in deal volume. It has over 700 active mandates in market and supports more than 150 investment banks and placement agencies across the US. The firm bundles a regulatory affiliation with its broker-dealer together with the hub for a “brokerage-in-a-box” experience for dealmakers.

Earlier this year it launched a marketplace which allows dealmakers on the hub to promote deal collaboration and execution with other dealmakers in real time.

"Finalis was founded because the investment banking industry needs modernization to deliver real value not just to dealmakers, but to their clients as well. Dealmakers deserve a platform that unlocks opportunities within the private securities market, which is among the largest and fastest-growing asset classes globally," says Finalis CEO Federico Baradello.

Finalis

