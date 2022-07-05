Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alipay WeChat QNB Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
WeChat Pay and AliPay+ launch in Qatar

WeChat Pay and AliPay+ launch in Qatar

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has become the first bank in Qatar to launch mobile payment services WeChat Pay and AliPay+.

WeChat Pay and AliPay+ use QR codes to scan and process transfers via mobile apps, facilitating payments for users. The introduction of these new payment solutions makes it easier and more convenient for merchants to attract shoppers who are travelling abroad.

On the partnership, Adel Ali Al Malki, general manager of QNB Group Retail Banking commented: “This partnership will enable millions of customers to complete their transactions easily, safely, and securely with QNB’s wide merchant network. This will benefit retailers in many segments by giving those WeChat and AliPay+ users the option to pay using their smart devices.”

QNB is the largest bank in MENA, reaching 31 countries across three continents, over 1,000 locations and 27,000 employees. AliPay+ and WeChat Pay facilitated payments for travelers in China, and continue to partner with banks and fintechs to expand global payment services.

Related Companies

Alipay WeChat QNB Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022