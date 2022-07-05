WeChat Pay and AliPay+ launch in Qatar

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has become the first bank in Qatar to launch mobile payment services WeChat Pay and AliPay+.

WeChat Pay and AliPay+ use QR codes to scan and process transfers via mobile apps, facilitating payments for users. The introduction of these new payment solutions makes it easier and more convenient for merchants to attract shoppers who are travelling abroad.

On the partnership, Adel Ali Al Malki, general manager of QNB Group Retail Banking commented: “This partnership will enable millions of customers to complete their transactions easily, safely, and securely with QNB’s wide merchant network. This will benefit retailers in many segments by giving those WeChat and AliPay+ users the option to pay using their smart devices.”

QNB is the largest bank in MENA, reaching 31 countries across three continents, over 1,000 locations and 27,000 employees. AliPay+ and WeChat Pay facilitated payments for travelers in China, and continue to partner with banks and fintechs to expand global payment services.