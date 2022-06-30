Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

April

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Embedded tax platform April raises $30 million from fintech veterans

Embedded tax platform April raises $30 million from fintech veterans

April, a personal income tax platform that embeds into digital financial apps, has raised $30 million in a Series A round of funding with backing from Treasury, a fintech infrastructure focused fund established by the founders of Betterment and Acorns.

In addition to Treasury, the round included participation from notable fintech investors such as QED, Nyca Partners, Team8, Euclidean Capital and Atento Capital. The company has raised $40M since its launch in January 2022.

Launched in the US at the beginning of 2022, April’s tax engine enables fintechs to perform tax calculations throughout the year, as data emerges. By embedding directly into a user’s banking app or website, April is able to proactively fill most information needed for tax filing, saving users time and money.

The Israeli company was co-founded by Ben Borodach, a former Deloitte fintech strategist who led corporate strategy for venture group Team8, and Daniel Marcous, the former CTO of the navigation startup Waze, which sold to Google for $1B in 2013, and who later served as a lead data scientist at Google in Israel.

Says Borodach. “By embedding tax into the banking and financial apps that folks are already using, we can drastically reduce the tension of tax filing, helping American taxpayers avoid overpayments and attain a better grasp on their overall financial picture, with the full power of the tax code at their disposal.”

He says the firm will use the new funding to expand its R&D capabilities and increase operational capacity in preparation for next tax season.

Jeff Cruttenden, who led the round from Treasury and previously co-founded Acorns and Say Technologies, comments: “Tax is a logical extension of the modern consumer finance experience and April is well positioned to assist fintechs in bringing this capability to market/"

As part of the funding round, Lowell Putnam, a seasoned fintech infrastructure entrepreneur, will join April’s Board of Directors. Putnam was the founder of Quovo which later sold to Plaid.

“Lowell’s experience pioneering modern fintech infrastructure will be invaluable to guiding April into our next phase of growth”, says Borodach.

Related Companies

April

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. EBA calls for PSD2 and E-Money Directive to be merged

  5. Forrester identifies incumbents at forefront of mobile banking

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022