Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Currensea

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Travel money card Currensea raises &#163;1.35 million in under two hours on Seedrs

Travel money card Currensea raises £1.35 million in under two hours on Seedrs

Currensea, a money-saving travel card linked to existing current accounts, has surpassed its crowdfunding target in under two hours, raising £1.35m from over 350 investors on Seedrs.

Founded by Barclays and JPMorgan alumni in 2018, Currensea claims that card users can save at least 85% on every transaction abroad by removing the normal fees applied by banks and other card providers.

Currensea uses open banking to securely connect to someone’s bank account with their approval, allowing travellers to make overseas transactions directly from funds in their current account, without needing to open any new account.

As the travel industry returns to pre-pandemic normality, Currensea has grown cardholder numbers by over 100%, colcking up over 45,000 sign-ups. This latest fundraising takes the total amount raised to £6.5m since launch.

The firm says it will use the new funds to support a recruitment drive as it strives to meet a target of acquiring 300,000 users in the next two years.

James Lynn, co-founder of Currensea, comments: “There has been phenomenal demand amongst investors, clearly demonstrating the scalability and need for a viable solution to the foreign exchange trap that we’ve all been forced to endure for too long.

“Currensea was created to provide travellers with more control over how their spend their money, finally providing a solution to the extortionate foreign exchange fees that have long seemed unavoidable."

Related Companies

Currensea

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. BIS puts CBDCs at centre of future monetary system

  3. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  4. Mastercard drops album featuring its sonic brand

  5. China&#39;s digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022