Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Atlantic Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wise challenger Atlantic Money secures EU licence

Wise challenger Atlantic Money secures EU licence

Atlantic Money, the London-based currency transfer startup challenging Wise and Revolut, has secured a licence with the bank of Belgium to operate in Europe and access all 30 EU and EEA member states.

Founded by two former RobinHood employees, the company started onboarding UK-based customers last week and will roll out across Europe during the course of the year.

The company, which has raised $4.5m in seed funding, offers a flat fixed-fee of £3 for transfers all the way up to £1,000,000 at the interbank mid-market exchange rate. This is in contrast to the fixed percentage rates charged by incumbents that effectively penalise customers with progressive fees for costs that do not exist.

Patrick Kavanagh, co-founder, says: “We are delighted to receive our licence in Europe so soon after receiving our FCA licence in the UK. Combined, the UK & Europe constitute the largest currency corridor in the world, and we are excited to have the opportunity to launch our service across Europe. We are committed to offering customers unbeatable costs on larger transfers vs all other providers, saving them millions every year as they send money across the globe with one simple £3 flat fee and zero percent FX mark-up.”

Related Companies

Atlantic Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Atlantic Money moves out of stealth to take on Wise
/startups

Atlantic Money moves out of stealth to take on Wise

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. BIS puts CBDCs at centre of future monetary system

  3. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  4. Mastercard drops album featuring its sonic brand

  5. China&#39;s digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022