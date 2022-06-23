Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Prime Trust

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Cloud Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech infrastructure firm Prime Trust raises $107m

Fintech infrastructure firm Prime Trust raises $107m

Prime Trust, a one-stop-shop for API-based financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, has raised $107 million in a Series B funding round.

FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures, and Seven Peaks Ventures joined the round.

Prime Trust offers core financial service APIs and plug and play widgets that allow companies to launch quickly. It clams to power mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, NFT creators, digital wallets, ATS', RIAs, broker dealers, banks, and neobanks.

With the new funding in place, it is launching crypto IRA, wealth and staking products. It is also set to boost its ability to support tokenised products and migrate to a cloud architecture.

"This strategic investment will provide critical operational expertise to further scale Prime Trust into new offerings including wealth products, as well as Web 3 and DeFi products," says Tom Pageler, CEO, Prime Trust.

Related Companies

Prime Trust

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Cloud Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Prime Trust raises $64m
/startups

Prime Trust raises $64m

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  3. UK sets out tougher BNPL rules; consumer champions chafe at long timeline

  4. KBC launches Kate Coin

  5. Brex ditches SME clients

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022