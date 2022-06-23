Mastercard drops album featuring its sonic brand

Mastercard has released an album on which every song integrates the payment giant's 'sonic brand'.

Available on Spotify, the Priceless album features 10 original songs from 10 emerging artists from around the world - each incorporating the melody of Mastercard's "brand sound".



Mastercard unveiled its sonic brand identity, scored with the help of Mike Shinoda of US rock band Linkin Park, in 2019 as part of a rebrand that also saw it drop its name from its logo and look to reinforce its identity in ways more suitable for the digital age.



The following year, it teamed up with Swedish singer Nadine Randle to drop a single, called Merry Go Round. IT has racked up around 55,000 views on YouTube while a used copy of the vinyl is currently going for a respectable on $25.65 on ebay.



For the album, Mastercard joined forces with producer Timbaland’s Beatclub music creator platform. As part of the collaboration, the payments firm will purchase and provide one-year memberships to the Beatclub platform to hundreds of up-and-coming creators from disenfranchised communities.



“Our first-ever music album featuring the inspiring, original work of 10 rising artists takes our innovative sonic branding approach to an even higher, unmatched level,” says Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare, Mastercard.