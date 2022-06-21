Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TD Bank

TD open sources equity resource hub

TD open sources equity resource hub

Canadian bank TD is open-sourcing its Equity Resource Hub, a digital platform that helps integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into all stages of product and service design.

Rolled out by TD Lab for internal use earlier this year, the hub offers steps that guides teams throughout the development process to ensure they take into consideration aspects of diversity, such as race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ability.

The bank is now making the hub accessible for any individual or business.

A survey of 1,501 Canadian adults for the bank shows that most Canadians prefer to do business with (71%) or work for (73%), businesses that have strong equity, inclusion, and diversity practices.

Just over half of Canadians, and 70% of those aged 18 to 34, say they would switch employers for a business that has stronger diversity, equity, and inclusion practices. Nearly eight in 10 think it's important that product and service development is informed by diverse internal perspectives.

"At TD, inclusion is a priority in everything we do to support our goal of serving the diverse needs of all our customers and colleagues," says Rizwan Khalfan, chef digital and payment officer, TD. "We're also truly supportive of helping to drive change in innovation beyond our walls, to better support the communities we serve."

