News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Aerotruth signs Lulu Financial and Samsara Remit to B2B document management platform

Aerotruth, an Australian and New Zealand start-up founded by two former WorldRemit execs, has signed LuLu Financial Holdings and Samsara Remit as marquee clients for its proprietary online platform created to simplify and streamline the partner B2B onboarding process for fintechs, banks and other financial institutions.

Aerotruth has developed a cloud-based Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) document repository platform that relieves firms of the burdensome and time-consuming effort of exchanging contractual documentation for B2B onboarding. The platform helps parties to manage and simplify the volume and flows of - typically e-mail-based - document exchange required between companies when onboarding new and existing commercial partners.

Aerotruth’s clients can also network with each another, providing a new and pre-qualified avenue to partnership and network growth.

Suraj Chhetri, head of business aevelopment at Indonesia's Samsara Remit, says: “We wanted to move away from the manual process of onboarding our global partners. Aerotruth is not only very easy to use, but importantly, also gives our partners a digital-first solution and smooth user experience when we invite them to the Aerotruth platform to submit due diligence documents.”

