Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Ghana

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Ghana rolls out mobile wallet

Bank of Ghana rolls out mobile wallet

The Bank of Ghana has launched GhanaPay, a common mobile wallet open to the country's financial services sector.

The wallet is open to banks, savings and loans companies and rural and community lenders, enabling the industry to pool resources and reduce the cost of developing and testing new t
technologies.

Launching the service, Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison says GhanaPay "seeks to address some of the challenges associated with the current bank centric models by providing an open application that leverages on network infrastructure of the entire banking industry".

Addison says that the new wallet will help to expand the use of electronic payments, building on the success of the GhIPSS Instant Pay service over the last decade.

Concludes Addison: "The introduction of GhanaPay complements the measures to accelerate Ghana’s migration to electronic payments and we encourage the banking sector to collaborate and further explore more pioneering ways to attain greater efficiency in the payments ecosystem."

Related Companies

Bank of Ghana

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Ghanaian MPs brawl in parliament over mobile payments tax
/payments

Ghanaian MPs brawl in parliament over mobile payments tax

Bank of Ghana taps G+D for CBDC pilot
/crypto

Bank of Ghana taps G+D for CBDC pilot

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022