Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plaid

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US Senator requests FSOC review into risks of consumer data use

US Senator requests FSOC review into risks of consumer data use

US Senator and Democratic chair of the Senate Banking Committee this week requested that the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) examine financial institutions’ use of consumer data, and the risks they pose to US financial stability.

In the letter sent by the Senator to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Brown requested that the Council assess whether “and to what extent the collection and sale of consumer data by financial institutions pose a systemic threat to US financial stability and security.”

He continued that he has long expressed serious concerns about the potential risks associated with the sale of consumer financial data, and that “the breadth of personal consumer data that financial institutions have access to and can legally sell or otherwise disclose to commercial entities and to data brokers creates a concerning entry point for bad actors to obtain and use that information for their own purposes.”

“The collection and sale of consumer financial data also opens the door to other nefarious uses, including the use of data to glean consumers’ tolerance for price hikes, or using certain people’s spending patterns to target them for blackmail or ransomware.”

Brown made headlines earlier this year, criticising “fintech companies that want to act like banks.”

He told Insider that these firms, often neo-banks, don’t offer the “consumer protections and safeguards that actual banks must adhere to,” putting people’s money at risk. “Consumers shouldn’t be getting lock out of their accounts, leaving them with no way to access their money to buy groceries, pay their bills, or make rent.”

Unlike the approach adopted in Europe, the UK, Australia, Singapore and other nations, the mandated sharing of consumer data by banks, otherwise known as open banking, does not exist in the US. Fintech players like Plaid are encouraging the development and rollout of a regulatory framework under Section 1033 of the Dodd Frank Act.

 

 

Related Companies

Plaid

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Open banking fintech Bud raises $80m
/retail

Open banking fintech Bud raises $80m

Revolut partners Tink for European payments
/payments

Revolut partners Tink for European payments

Trustly acquires UK open banking vendor Ecospend

30 May

Open banking payments firm Token seals $40 million raise

13 May

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022